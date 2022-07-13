Police: Suspect in Shoofly Street shooting arrested

Jul. 13—Santa Fe police on Tuesday apprehended a man suspected in a June 30 shooting on Shoofly Street that left a 34-year-old man seriously wounded.

Eugene P. Chacon, 38, who police said crashed while trying to flee, was arrested and booked in the Santa Fe County jail on an outstanding warrant charging him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He also faces charges of drug possession, resisting or evading an officer and reckless driving, jail records show.

Capt. Bryan Martinez said police received an anonymous tip on Chacon's whereabouts, and he was spotted around 8 a.m. Tuesday at a residence near the intersection of Alta Vista Street and St. Francis Drive.

As police approached the area, Martinez said, Chacon drove away from the home and headed north on St. Francis. He likely realized he was being followed and began to evade police, Martinez added.

Police said in a news release Tuesday, "Chacon began driving in an erratic and reckless manner." A witness told officers he drove through a red light at the intersection of St. Francis Drive and Cordova Road, and collided with another vehicle, according to the news release.

While others involved in the crash were not injured, Martinez said Chacon suffered minor injuries and was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for treatment before he was booked into jail.

Police have not released the identity of the shooting victim and have not provided information about the man's condition.