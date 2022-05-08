Suspect shot dead in a Broward liquor store after injuring officer, police say

A suspect was shot dead and an officer is hospitalized with a head injury after a Saturday afternoon confrontation, Hallandale Beach police said.

Two officers are on paid leave pending an investigation. The injured officer is in “stable and good condition” now, Hallandale Beach police Capt. Megan Jones said.

Three hours after police shot and killed the suspect at the nearby Gold Star Liquors, customers were back eating and drinking and music pumping from the outdoor speakers at Argo Restaurant, which shares the address 2351 Hallandale Beach Blvd. with Bon Eclair restaurant next door.

Jones said cops were called when patrons complained about a man in his late 20s to early 30s “wielding a knife” outside Argo. A police officer stunned the man with a TASER, but Jones said it was unsuccessful at subduing the man, who ran into the nearby Gold Star Liquor store.

A second officer joined the chase. Inside the store, Jones said the suspect attacked one officer, slashing his face. She would not confirm the weapon used by the suspect, who police didn’t identify.

After the face slash, Jones said, at least one officer opened fire, killing the man. Jones said police found a knife next to his body.

Both officers were wearing their body cameras, Jones said, and the cameras were functioning. Security footage inside the liquor store also captured the scene.

This happened on Michel Michel’s fourth day as Hallandale Beach Police Chief after replacing the retired Sonia Quiñones.