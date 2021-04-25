Police: Suspect sought in alleged Bedford County homicide

David Hurst, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
Apr. 25—BEDFORD — State police are searching for a Bedford man accused of gunning down another man Saturday afternoon in Snake Spring Township.

They're hoping the public can help them track down the accused gunman, 38-year-old Tico Octavius Franklin.

Investigators said Sunday that Franklin remained at-large, but a stolen vehicle used to flee the scene was recovered on Interstate 70 in Maryland.

Franklin is accused of shooting Brian Wayne Hunter, 62, during an incident on Mile Level Road shortly before 2 p.m. before fleeing the area, police wrote in a release to media.

The shooting occurred outside a home, Trooper Christopher Fox said Sunday.

State police believe the men were known to one another, he said.

Investigators did not indicate what they believe prompted the shooting.

State police said Franklin might be in the Baltimore, Maryland, area.

Anyone with information that could help Pennsylvania state police locate the man can contact the Bedford barracks at 814-623-6133, Trooper Brian Kelly wrote.

