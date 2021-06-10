Police: Suspect sought after attack on Portland woman

Jun. 9—An attack on a Portland woman is under investigation after a man hit her on the head on Brackett Street Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Department.

The 24-year-old woman was walking home from work when a man ran up behind her and hit her in the head with a club or blunt object, witnesses told police. The suspect is described as tall, thin and white and was wearing a gray hoodie and a ball cap. He was last seen running away on Carleton Street, police said.

The woman was treated at the scene and was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call 207-874-8575.