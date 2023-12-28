Police: Suspect sought after ‘incendiary device’ placed outside Concord LGBTQ+ café

A suspicious device was found outside an LGBTQ+ café in March, according to police, and now officers are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect.

Concord Police say the person pictured is wanted for questioning after an incendiary device was placed outside the Teatotaller Cafe and Bakery on March 25.

The Teatotaller Cafe and Bakery is an LGBTQ+-friendly business that refers to itself as a “queer, hipster oasis,” on its website.

The suspect is likely associated with a 2012-2016 blue or dark blue Honda Pilot, according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Concord Police’s Criminal Investigation Division at 603-225-8600.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW







