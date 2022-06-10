Police say suspect in South Carolina killed 64-year-old Durham man in March

Investigators announced an arrest Friday in the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man in March after the suspect was arrested in South Carolina.

Willie James Smith Jr., 53, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Hironori James, of Durham. .

Officers responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Crest Street on March 31 found James, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Smith was taken into custody by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina on Thursday. He is being held in South Carolina on an unrelated murder charge.

Police found a 23-year-old man injured with a gunshot wound on the same Crest Street block in July 2020, The News & Observer previously reported.

Durham homicides up

There had been 20 homicides in Durham as of June 4, according to the Police Department’s website, up from 19 and 12 by the same dates the previous two years.

Last month, Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrew told the City Council that police had solved only one homicide in the first three months of 2022.

Anyone with information about the March 31 homicide is asked to call 919-560-4440, ext. 29120 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

The Durham Report

Calling Bull City readers! We've launched The Durham Report, a free weekly digest of some of the top stories for and about Durham published in The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. Get your newsletter delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday at 11 a.m. featuring links to stories by our local journalists. Sign up for our newsletter here. For even more Durham-focused news and conversation, join our Facebook group "The Story of my Street."