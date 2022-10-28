Police: Suspect sprayed cleaning products on Boston supermarket customers, tried to set them on fire

A lighter-wielding suspect was arrested after police say they sprayed customers at a Boston supermarket with aerosol cleaning products and attempted to set them ablaze with a lighter, law enforcement officials said.

Syretta Copeland, 42, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, and possession of an incendiary device, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance at Roche Brothers on Summer Street in Downtown Crossing just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday observed an individual who was terrorizing shoppers, police said.

Copeland was taken into custody following a brief foot chase. He was said to be in possession of a handheld lighter at the time of his arrest.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

