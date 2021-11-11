Police: Suspect stabbed Tacoma woman, then returned and stabbed neighbor helping her

Police arrested a man Wednesday suspected of stabbing two women last weekend at a Tacoma home.

The 39-year-old suspect was booked into jail for investigation of first-degree domestic violence assault, first-degree assault and first-degree robbery, according to a news release from the Tacoma Police Department.

Officers responded about 7:45 a.m. Nov. 6 when a 911 caller reported her mother had been stabbed at a residence in the 3100 block of South 9th Street.

When police arrived, they found the victim, a 41-year-old woman, inside the home. Police immediately started life-saving measures. A second stabbing victim, a 44-year-old woman, was found behind the residence. According to the release, she was unresponsive. Police started life-saving measures.

Police later learned the two stabbing victims were neighbors. The younger woman witnessed her 44-year-old neighbor being stabbed by a man. According to the release, the man fled, and the younger woman started to provide medical aid to her neighbor.

Then, the suspect returned and stabbed the 41-year-old woman as she was providing aid. The man fled on foot again. According to the release, the woman was able to tell her daughter to call 911.

The suspects relationship to either stabbing victim is unclear. It’s not clear what led up to the initial stabbing.

Both women were transported to the hospital. The 44-year-old woman was transported with life-threatening injuries and the 41-year-old woman was transported with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives identified the suspect as a 39-year-old man, according to the release. He was arrested Wednesday at a residence in Tacoma with the assistance of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team.