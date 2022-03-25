Police: Suspect stabs man he met in jail, to be charged with felonious assault

Mar. 25—A man has been charged with felonious assault after he allegedly stabbed a man in the neck this afternoon on Crawford Street in Middletown. Middletown dispatchers said the stabbing was reported at 4:42 p.m.

The man told Middletown police he and the victim met in jail and "exchanged words" today. He also told police he accidentally stabbed the man in the neck.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.