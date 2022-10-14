Police: Suspect wanted in connection to breaking and entering in a Boston neighborhood

Boston Police is turning to the public for help in identifying the suspect wanted in connection to a breaking and entering in a residential neighborhood.

The incident occurred in the area of Lanark Road in Brighton on October 8.

According to a picture released by the department, the suspect appears to be wearing a multi-color zip-up jacket, and a backward hat. He has dark features including facial hair.

Anyone with information on this individual is urged to contact Area D-14 detectives at 617-343-4256.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

