Police: Suspect wanted in connection to breaking and entering in a Boston neighborhood
Boston Police is turning to the public for help in identifying the suspect wanted in connection to a breaking and entering in a residential neighborhood.
The incident occurred in the area of Lanark Road in Brighton on October 8.
According to a picture released by the department, the suspect appears to be wearing a multi-color zip-up jacket, and a backward hat. He has dark features including facial hair.
Anyone with information on this individual is urged to contact Area D-14 detectives at 617-343-4256.
No further information has been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
