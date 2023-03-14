Police: Suspect wanted in murder of 75-year-old Boston man arrested after violent struggle

A suspect wanted on a murder charge in the February death of a 75-year-old Boston man was arrested Monday night following a violent struggle with officers, law enforcement officials said.

Dion Pelzer, 30, of Boston, is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of murder and fugitive from justice in the killing of David MacDonald, according to the Boston Police Department.

Pelzer, who officials say was also wanted by the New York City Police Department, was arrested in the area of 37 Bennett Street after Tufts Medical Police called Boston police for assistance in removing him from hospital grounds. Pelzer was ultimately subdued and handcuffed.

Officers responding to a call to investigate a person’s wellbeing at 65 Martha Road on the morning of Feb. 16 found MacDonald dead inside the residence. An autopsy later revealed that his manner of death was homicide.

Boston Police Homicide Detectives were later able to secure warrants for murder against Pelzer.

An investigation into the facts and circumstances leading up to MacDonald’s murder remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston detectives at 617-343-4470.

