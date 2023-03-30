Police: Suspect wanted for Whitman stabbing facing charge for kicking person into MBTA train pit

A man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly kicking a person into an MBTA train pit Tuesday, hours before police say he stabbed a man in the face and head in Whitman.

Kedrian Perry Marshall, 23, of Whitman violently kicked a train rider waiting on a State Street Station platform around 2 p.m. Tuesday, transit police said in a tweet.

The victim was not injured.

3/28 2PM at #MBTA State Street Sta. a male violently kicked an unsuspecting individual into the pit. After an intense investigation TPD detectives on 3/29 arrested Kedrian Perry Marshall, 23, of Whitman for Attempted Murder. The victim declined medical services/not injured. pic.twitter.com/afoax3KTqV — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 30, 2023

Whitman police tell Boston 25 News that the attacker is the same individual behind the stabbing at a Whitman apartment complex later that night.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at an apartment complex on Myrtle Avenue around 8:15 p.m. found a 27-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds to head and face, according to the Whitman Police Department.

Police say the victim went to his neighbor’s house asking for help.

The alleged attacker ran from the area.

.@WhitmanPolice are searching for this man who they say stabbed another man in the face and head. It happened Tuesday night at an apartment complex on Myrtle Ave. The suspect was last seen on West St. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/orTueR8noH — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) March 29, 2023

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW