UPDATE: Police: Suspect in Wavaho homicide may be 'armed and extremely dangerous'

Aug. 19—Decatur police are looking for a Huntsville man in an apparent robbery and homicide this morning at a gas station on Wilson Street Northwest.

Police are searching for Ricardo S. Bass, 40, in the shooting death of Mark Allen Nicholson at the gas station about 6:20 a.m. today. The owner of the fuel station said the victim was in his 50s or 60s.

Dilipkumar Patel, the owner of the Wavaho fuel store at 707 Wilson St. N.W., said the apparent gunman was a regular customer.

Patel said the shooter fled the scene in a small white car going west on Alabama 20. An hour later, police began investigating an abandoned small white Chevrolet found along the 110 block of 12th Avenue Northwest.

Irene Cardenas-Martinez, police spokesperson, said Bass was developed as a suspect. He is 5-foot-9 Black male and weight about 215 pounds.

"If seen, do not approach," a police release said. "Bass may be armed and extremely dangerous."

Cardenas-Martinez said anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Detective Joshua Daniell at 256-341-4644 or email jdaniell@decatur-al.gov. To leave an anonymous tip, call 256-341-4636.

