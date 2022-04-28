Police: Suspect in weekend stabbing arrested, facing attempted murder charge

Apr. 28—Santa Fe police announced late Wednesday a man facing a count of attempted murder and other charges in a weekend stabbing had turned himself him into the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office around 2:15 p.m.

Leroy J. Rivera Jr., 45, was booked in the Santa Fe County jail on a no-bond hold.

Earlier in the day, police said in a news release, the blue Toyota Tundra he was believed to be driving was found unattended on Governor Miles Road and seized by officers.

A criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court reveals more details about the stabbing, which left the victim with severe wounds in his left arm and right torso.

The victim, identified in the complaint as Brandon Armijo, remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition at University of New Mexico Hospital, according to the complaint.

In addition to attempted murder, Rivera is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

Police were called to the scene at 2 a.m. Saturday on Rufina Street. They found Armijo and a trail of blood leading back to a triple-wide mobile home where Rivera and his family live, according to the complaint.

Inside, police found more blood and witnesses, including Izaiah Martinez, identified in the complaint as Armijo's cousin.

According to the complaint, witnesses described a collegial celebration gone wrong.

Witnesses said Rivera and his wife, as well as their two children and Armijo and Martinez, who were visiting, drank beer "through the night," according to the complaint.

Martinez and Armijo then went to sleep in the bedroom of Rivera's son. Sometime in the night, a girl crawled into bed between them, according to the complaint.

Martinez told police he awoke to Rivera's screaming and saw Armijo and the girl run from the room, the complaint says.

Armijo ran from the residence before collapsing, where Martinez found him and tried to apply first aid before police arrived.

The girl later told police she had crawled into bed with Armijo and Martinez, whom she considered older brothers, and "does not know what happened while she was asleep."

The complaint did not list ages for Armijo or Martinez, but a police spokesman said over the weekend Armijo is a teenager.

Efforts to conduct a sexual assault exam on the girl failed when she "refused to cooperate in the middle of the exam and left during it," the complaint said.

Police found a bloodstained knife in the sink and blood in the master bedroom, on a trash can, on paper towels and on some bed linens near a washing machine, according to the complaint.

Online court records do not reveal any previous criminal or civil cases for Rivera.