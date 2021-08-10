Police: Suspect in Willmar shooting Saturday may have threatened store employee earlier in night

Aug. 10—WILLMAR — No arrests have been made in a late night shooting Saturday in Willmar according to Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt, though the investigation is ongoing.

According to Felt, police were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block of Becker Avenue Southeast where they found a 25-year-old Willmar man with a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers provided medical attention until a CentraCare Ambulance arrived to transport him to Carris Health — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar before he was transferred to a trauma care hospital in the Twin Cities.

The man is in stable condition, according to Felt.

According to a news release from Felt, initial reports indicate that a homeowner attempted to eject an uninvited guest from a house party when the guest displayed a firearm and fired, striking a friend of the homeowner. Two children were asleep at the residence and were unharmed.

Police also received a report around 11:34 p.m. that an employee on the 1600 block of U.S. Highway 12 East reported someone pointed a handgun at them around two hours before they called police that night. No robbery took place and no one was injured.

Evidence indicates the suspect in this incident may be tied to the shooting later that evening and the investigation is also ongoing, Felt wrote in the release.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office also responded to the incident.