Police: Suspected drunk driver crashed into Zukey Lake on Christmas Eve

HAMBURG TWP. — A suspected drunk driving incident late Christmas Eve ended with the driver crashing a truck into Zukey Lake, according to Hamburg Township Police.

Deputy Chief Dariusz Nisenbaum told The Daily the suspect, a 27-year-old New Hudson man, struck a home and damaged property before driving the bronze 2012 Silverado into the lake.

"It was in the area of Burton Drive and Sylvania," Nisenbaum said. "Basically, he was in the subdivision trying to get out of the neighborhood and he drove through several backyards and struck the side of the house and drove through a fence and a wellhead — and then he drove into Zukey."

The suspect was arrested and sent to jail in the early morning hours of Christmas Day.

Police have not identified the suspect, who hadn't been arraigned on charges as of Wednesday.

Nisenbaum said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, and police are awaiting the results of a blood toxicology report.

