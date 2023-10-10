Police: Suspected DUI driver crashes into building in south Redding

An Anderson man who authorities suspect was under the influence of drugs crashed his car into the building of a Redding business Monday morning, police said.

Jorden Wheeler, 43, was driving a Mazda 3 south on South Market Street around 10:30 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a fire hydrant, fencing and two parked vehicles that were unoccupied, investigators said.

The hatchback plowed into bushes in front of the Wonderland Signs building before coming to a rest.

Wheeler, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to the hospital after complaining of pain. No one else was injured in the collision, police said.

Officers gave Wheeler a sobriety test and concluded that he was under the influence of drugs, the Redding Police Department stated in a news release posted on its Facebook page.

Officers also discovered that Wheeler was arrested for driving under the influence on Oct. 6, 2023, and the Mazda 3 that he was driving was impounded after that arrest, police said.

Wheeler had picked up the Mazda from the impound yard about an hour before Monday’s crash, police said.

Redding police plan to submit an investigative report to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office.

