Police: Suspected DUI driver crashes car into Vitality Bowls Cafe at Mt. Shasta Mall

A man suspected of being under the influence crashed his car into a restaurant at the Mt. Shasta Mall over the weekend, the Redding Police Department said.

The collision happened after hours, so there was no one in the restaurant, Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe, at the time of the accident.

But the crash left a large hole through the front of the restaurant, police said.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the mall for a report of a vehicle into a building.

The driver of this 2009 Toyota Corolla crashed the sedan into the Vitality Bowls Cafe at the Mt. Shasta Mall on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, Redding Police said

When officers arrived, they found a 2009 Toyota Corolla had crashed into the Vitality Bowls Cafe, leaving a mess of broken glass and twisted metal outside and inside the restaurant.

Witnesses said that the man in the sedan was driving recklessly in the parking lot just before the collision, police said.

Officers contacted the driver, Visente Rivera, 29, of Redding, and gave him a sobriety test and concluded that he had been driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, the Redding Police Department said in a news release posted on its Facebook page.

Police said the Vitality Bowls Cafe sustained significant damage after a car crashed through it on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Meanwhile. Rivera, when he realized he was going to jail, kicked an officer and started yelling obscenities, police said.

Police booked Rivera into the Shasta County Jail on suspicion of DUI and resisting arrest, the news release said.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Suspected DUI driver crashes car into cafe at Redding mall