Police: Suspects armed with knife, machete rob CT smoke shop, leading to foot pursuit

Two men reportedly armed with a knife and a machete during a robbery at an East Haven smoke shop were taken into custody following a search and foot pursuit on Tuesday, police said.

Anthony Longo, 20, of North Branford, and his 21-year-old brother, Ronnie Longo, were arrested following two incidents within “a few brief moments” of one another at the Planet ZAZA Smoke Shop at 744 Foxon Road, according to the East Haven Police Department.

Police were called to the smoke shop at about 4:05 p.m. after employees said two individuals, later identified as Anthony and Ronnie Longo, entered the business and tried making a purchase with a credit card that was declined. Surveillance footage from inside the store reportedly showed the suspects leaving without paying for the items, prompting employees to follow them outside, according to police.

In the parking lot, police said, Ronnie Longo reportedly pulled out a knife and swung it at an employee following a physical altercation. The suspects fled the scene before returning moments later.

When the suspects returned, Ronnie Longo reportedly had a large machete with him that he held while he chased an employee through the parking lot, police said. The employee dropped a bag of merchandise from the store while running away.

Ronnie Longo reportedly picked up the bag before both suspects fled, heading west on Foxon Road, according to police.

No serious injuries were reported.

East Haven police said they set up a perimeter when they arrived shortly before multiple officers spotted the suspects in the 900 block of Foxon Road and started chasing them.

Police said Anthony Longo was taken into custody “immediately,” and Ronnie Longo led officers through multiple backyards before he was found hiding in a wooded area near Michael Street.

East Haven police said a K-9 was able to find the machete reportedly used during the robbery not far from where Ronnie Longo was taken into custody.

Both suspects were taken to the East Haven Police Department.

Ronnie Longo faces two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon and a single count each of attempted first-degree assault, second-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny and second-degree breach of peace. He was held on a $50,000 bond pending an appearance in New Haven Superior Court on Wednesday.

Anthony Longo has been charged with two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon and a single count each of third-degree assault, interfering with an officer, sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny and second-degree breach of peace. Anthony Longo was held on a $5,000 bond pending an appearance in court Wednesday.

In a statement about the robbery and subsequent arrests, East Haven police noted that they had received multiple previous complaints about the Planet ZAZA Smoke shop illegally selling unlicensed marijuana. Police said they were joined by the Department of Consumer Protection on May 15 when they conducted an unannounced visit and reportedly found that the business was selling THC products without proper licensing, resulting in the arrests of two employees.

A follow-up visit on Sept. 5 reportedly found the same THC products were being sold, police said.

During both unannounced visits, police reported that they seized a “large amount” of THC products, including gummies, vape devices, edibles and flower marijuana individually packaged for sale.