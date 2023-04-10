Police: Suspects broke into truck, stole boxes of phones during traffic jam on I-93 in Canton

Authorities are searching for two suspects who allegedly broke into a truck stuck in morning traffic on Interstate 93 in Canton and made off with multiple boxes of smartphones.

Troopers responding to a report of a robbery on the highway Monday morning learned the truck was in heavy traffic when the two suspects exited a car, opened the back of the truck, and stole the smartphones, according to Massachusetts State Police.

After the apparent robbery, state police say the suspects got back into their car and fled the scene on the southbound side of the highway.

The truck driver, a native of New Jersey, was not injured during the incident.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Detectives and patrolmen assigned to Troop H are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW