Police: Suspects in custody after body found in Indiana County

Oct. 25—DILLTOWN, Pa. — Multiple "suspects" were in state police custody Monday regarding the homicide of a teen found dead Saturday in Brush Valley Township, investigators said.

It apparently involved a multi-county investigation in both Indiana and Cambria counties.

The body of Robert Garreffa, 19, was discovered in a wooded area of the township at 4 a.m. Saturday — two days after he was reported missing from the Dilltown area, state police wrote in a release to media.

Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. responded to the scene and has ruled Garreffa's death a homicide, according to Public Information Officer Cliff Greenfield.

As the result of an extensive investigation by members of the Troop A Criminal Investigation Section and Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit, investigators determined Garreffa was the victim of a kidnapping and subsequent homicide, both of which occurred Thursday afterrnoon, he said.

State police did not list the individuals involved, but said "all suspects in this investigation have been identified, located and taken into custody."

"And there is no danger to the public," Greenfield wrote.

Garreffa was determined to have died at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday. An autopsy was scheduled Monday to determine the cause of death.

Assisting agencies include the Indiana County District Attorney's Office, Indiana County Coroner's Office, Ebensburg Borough Police Department, City of Johnstown Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Greenfield said.