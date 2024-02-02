Police: Suspects distracted shopper, stole their items at Kettering TJ Maxx; Can you help ID them?

Police are looking for two people wanted in connection to a theft at a local TJ Maxx.

The male and female suspects were captured on surveillance video inside the TJ Maxx in Kettering.

During the reported theft, the female approached the victim and distracted her with casual conversation, police shared on social media. While they were talking, the male was hiding behind a clothing rack and reaching into the victim’s purse and stole her wallet and cellphone.

The suspects left and immediately started using the victim’s credit cards.

Police are warning people to be aware of their surroundings at all times and to never leave their belongings unattended or out of sight in public.

Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the two individuals is asked to contact Detective Faulkner with Kettering Police at (937) 296-2572 and reference report number 24-001653.