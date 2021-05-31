Police: Suspects followed man, slashed him at subway turnstile
Two men followed a 64-year-old man into the Lexington Ave-59th Street Station around 5 a.m. Sunday.
Two men followed a 64-year-old man into the Lexington Ave-59th Street Station around 5 a.m. Sunday.
For millionaires rushing to take advantage of lower capital-gains tax rates, the Biden administration’s budget proposal says they’ve already missed the boat. On Friday, the Treasury Department’s detailed explanations of President Biden’s $6 trillion budget confirmed the administration is seeking a retroactive effective date on a capital-gains tax rate hike from 20% to 39.6% for the sliver of households making at least $1 million. “This proposal would be effective for gains required to be recognized after the date of announcement,” according to Treasury Department materials released Friday afternoon.
In an interview with New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, Bratton said Giuliani has diminished his legacy with his Trump-related antics.
Workers at the Renault-Nissan plant in southern India will not report for work on Monday over coronavirus-related safety concerns, according to a union letter to the company seen by Reuters, and two sources familiar with the matter. "It will not be secure for workers to report to work on Monday the 31st of May, 2021," the Renault-Nissan India workers union said in a letter sent late on Sunday. Hundreds of workers near Chennai have fallen ill with COVID-19 and dozens have died this year, labour unions say.
Vietnam plans to test all 9 million people in its largest city for the coronavirus and imposed more restrictions Monday to deal with a growing COVID-19 outbreak. People in Ho Chi Minh city are only allowed to leave home for necessary activities and public gatherings of more than 10 people are banned for the next two weeks, the government announced. Prior to the order, the city, also Vietnam's economic hub, shut down non-essential business last Thursday when cases started to increase.
As tricky as it might sound to estimate future price targets without a team of analysts at your beck and call, it's actually not so bad, provided that you're willing to settle for a ballpark figure. Now that its merger with Aphria is finished, the newly formed entity is a veritable juggernaut in the cannabis space, but shareholder returns haven't reflected it yet. Tilray's current price is around $17.95.
The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (30 May) confirmed the detection of 25 new cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 62,028.
In a packed, converted hangar in a suburb of Strasbourg, eastern France, a thousand men kneeled on mats for Friday prayers as an imam intoned in Turkish. Outside, hundreds more were obliged to place rugs on the tarmac of a courtyard for want of space. Between their prostrate forms and Mecca stood a football goal. “We’re lucky the sun is shining. When it rains, I can tell you, it’s not much fun. This place is too small,” said Volkan Duran, 49, vice president of Eyyup Sultan mosque.
In March, the IRS announced that it would automatically send out refunds to anyone who reported unemployment benefits on their taxes. This week, the IRS is preparing t0 start sending those refunds...
Houston Methodist Hospital is being sued by 117 employees who allege its policy requiring all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is unlawful, the Washington Post reported Saturday.Why it matters: The lawsuit and similar legal challenges "could test whether employers can require employee vaccinations as the country navigates out of a pandemic that has killed nearly 600,000 Americans," WashPost notes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The hospital has said it will fire workers who decline to get vaccinated before a June 7 deadline, the Houston Chronicle reports.Of note: The federal government said Friday it is legal for companies to require workers to get coronavirus vaccines. Details: The employees allege in the suit, filed Friday, that the hospital is "forcing its employees to be human 'guinea pigs’ as a condition for continued employment," per Bloomberg."It is a severe and blatant violation of the Nuremberg Code and the public policy of the state of Texas," the suit alleges, in reference to a code created to protect people from undergoing cruel treatment like that experienced by Nazi prisoners during World War II.What they're saying: The Houston Methodist Hospital said in a statement to news outlets it is "legal for health care institutions to mandate vaccines, as we have done with the flu vaccine since 2009.""The COVID-19 vaccines have proven through rigorous trials to be very safe and very effective and are not experimental. More than 165 million people in the U.S. alone have received vaccines against COVID-19, and this has resulted in the lowest numbers of infections in our country and in the Houston region in more than a year."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
Authorities are baffled by the "bizarre crime" of a serial con artist who has travelled the world.
It speaks volumes to the man that Donaire has become that on the night of one of his biggest victories, he took the time to spread a message of peace and understanding to others.
Thousands of Ethiopians gathered in the nation's capital Sunday to protest outside pressure on the government over its brutal war in Tigray. Protesters at the rally in Addis Ababa carried banners that criticized the United States and others in the international community who are voicing concern over atrocities in Tigray, where Ethiopian forces are hunting down the region's ousted and now-fugitive leaders. Troops from neighboring Eritrea are fighting in Tigray on the side of Ethiopian government forces, in defiance of international calls for their withdrawal.
You don't have to worry about inflation if you prepare your portfolio for its impact in advance.
Rescuers were able to pull the woman out of the water and bring her to shore, according to officials.
Sony, Samsung, Instant Pot, Cuisinart, iRobot, The Pioneer Woman — score incredible deals on all your favorite brands.
The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school — one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation said in a news release that the remains were confirmed last weekend with the help of ground-penetrating radar. More bodies may be found because there are more areas to search on the school grounds, Casimir said Friday.
The 2021 version of the Charles Schwab Challenge felt normal, save for the absence of the late Susan Nix.
The motivational speaker and life coach is reportedly worth $500 million dollars.
Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets to condemn President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the Covid crisis
The workers claim the mandate violates the Nuremberg Code