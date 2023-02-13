Police: Suspects lead officers on multi-town chase after breaking into Weston mailboxes

Authorities are searching for suspects accused of breaking into multiple mailboxes Sunday night, then leading officers on a chase through numerous towns across Middlesex County.

Officers responding to the area of Colpitts Road found a mail drop box that had been broken into and a suspect car that evaded them at dangerously high speeds, according to Weston Police.

Officials say the car drove to the post office in Arlington where the suspects broke into yet another mailbox.

Arlington officers chased the suspects back into Weston but due to the high speeds the car was travelling, they were unable to pursue further and the suspects got away.

Anyone with information about these robberies are asked to call police.

Weston Police say if you put checks into the mailbox on Colpitts Road anytime between Friday afternoon and Monday morning, assume they have been stolen and contact your bank, as you don’t want a forgery against your account.

Officials say they have been fielding numerous fraud reports of late and recommend not using outside mail drop boxes in the area for the time being.

Your best bet, authorities say, is to bring mail inside the Post Office for delivery, especially if it involves transferring money or checks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

