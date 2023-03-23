Police: Suspects in Montgomery Co. Fairgrounds shooting drove to hospital in stolen rental car

More details have been revealed about a shooting at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds over the weekend.

Saturday around 3:30 p.m., Jefferson Township deputies were called to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds to reports of a shooting, News Center 7 previously reported.

When deputies got on scene they found a man standing in front of his car with a handgun at his feet, according to a police report obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request.

The man told deputies he had driven overnight from his home in North Carolina for a dog show at the fairgrounds.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 in life-threatening condition after shooting at Montgomery County Fairgrounds

He was tired from the trip so decided to take a nap in the backseat of his car, while leaving the car running.

He was woken up by banging on the window of the car and saw two to three men outside his car, and one of them was attempting to break the glass of the rear window, according to the report.

He shouted several times at the suspects when one of the suspects took out a gun.

The man took out his own gun, which he was licensed to carry in Ohio, and fired one shot through the rear driverside window, hitting one of the suspects in the chest, the report states.

While searching the area deputies said they found a small window breaker and saw several knicks on the driver’s side window “consistent with a glass punch.”

Deputies were later notified that the suspect had walked into Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 hospitalized following shooting at Montgomery County Fairgrounds

Later, authorities were alerted of a woman who said her car was stolen during the shooting.

The woman said she arrived at the fairgrounds and exited her rental car, leaving it still running as she expected to only be inside for a few minutes.

She was heading back to her car she heard the attempted robbery take place and ran to her friend’s car in the opposite direction.

Story continues

When she returned to her car minutes later she found it was no longer there, the report states.

Deputies later found her rental car at Miami Valley Hospital, where hospital police had secured it after the shooting victim arrived.

We are working to learn the condition of the man shot and what charges they are facing.



