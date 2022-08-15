Police say suspect's son might be linked to murders of New Mexico Muslim men

Muslims embrace following Friday prayers at the Islamic Center of New Mexico on August 12, 2022 Mario Tama/Getty Images

Investigators suspect the son of the man accused in two of the four recent murders of Muslim men in New Mexico could have been involved in the crimes, according to documents filed by prosecutors last week and reported on by NBC News.

Prosecutors said cellphone tower data indicated that suspect Muhammad Syed and one of his sons, Shaheen Syed (also known as Maiwand), were in the area where Naeem Hussain was killed on Aug. 5, and had "short and frequent communications" before and after that murder. Authorities are still investigating that case and the Nov. 7 slaying of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62.

Nobody has been charged in those cases — Muhammad Syed has been charged in the murders of two other men, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain and Aftab Hussein.

