Police: Suspects sought in fatal Daytona Beach hit-and-run

A Daytona Beach man was hit and killed Wednesday night by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said.

On Thursday afternoon, police said they had located the car and identified the suspects involved but did not give any more details.

Wednesday night's vehicle versus pedestrian crash occurred at 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Nova Road and Bellevue Avenue, police said

Traffic homicide investigators said the victim, Q’ueshawn Emmanuel Jones, 24, was crossing west on Bellevue when he was struck by a four-door, dark-colored BMW, said Daytona Beach Police spokesman Messod Bendayan.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Daytona Beach Police say this man is wanted in a fatal hit-and-run crash. The man was driving a BMW that hit and killed a man at the intersection of Nova Road and Bellevue Avenue on Wednesday night.

More: Georgia woman crossing A1A hit, killed by car in Daytona; 2nd pedestrian critically hurt

More: Pedestrian struck, killed in Port Orange, police say

More: Edgewater pedestrian struck, killed

Daytona Beach Police say this woman is wanted in a fatal hit-and-run crash. The woman was a passenger in a BMW that hit and killed a man at the intersction of Nova Road and Bellevue Avenue Wednesday night.

The dark-colored BMW sedan sustained heavy front damage, including a shattered front windshield, Bendayan said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona police seek man and woman in fatal hit-and-run crash