Police: Suspects steal car after stabbing someone near southwest Charlotte Walmart

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a person was stabbed outside a Walmart in southwest Charlotte Monday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at the Whitehall Commons shopping center on South Tryon Street near Interstate 485. Police said one stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A short distance away, officers told Channel 9 that a crash near 7-Eleven on Tyvola Road was connected to the stabbing. According to police, the suspects stole a car from the shopping center and then crashed into a tree.

Three people have been detained by CMPD.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene to learn what led to the incident. No other details have been released.

