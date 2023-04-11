Police: Suspects wearing ski masks crash into shed after reckless driving

The Sarasota Police Department and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a criminal investigation into a car crash that destroyed an outside shed on Tuesday.

The Sarasota Police Department and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a criminal investigation into a car crash that destroyed an outside shed on Tuesday.

Just before 12:30 p.m., officers received a tip that two suspicious people in a green Kia Sol were wearing ski masks and driving recklessly near 23rd Street and Osprey Avenue.

Officers spotted a green Kia Sol near Fruitville Road and Beneva Road, but before officers could stop them, the car left the city limits. The car crashed into an outside shed on the 900 block of Beneva Road, but no one was injured. Officers have two people in custody.

The Sheriff’s Office is handling the crash investigation, and the police department is handling the criminal investigation.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota police investigate shed crash following reckless driving