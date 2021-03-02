Police: Suspicious incident at GH Home Depot a false alarm

Becky Vargo, Grand Haven Tribune, Mich.
·1 min read

Mar. 2—Grand Haven Home Depot was evacuated for a couple hours after a report of a suspicious incident early Monday afternoon.

Officers from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety responded at 1:49 p.m. to the business located at 900 Jackson St.

According to police, a witness reported that a man with a backpack entered the store, and then left the store without it.

Because the store had also received a phone threat on Feb. 23, store officials expressed heightened concerns for keeping customers and staff safe.

An explosives dog from the Michigan State Police searched the store.

The investigation revealed that the incident was a false alarm, said Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke.

Staff and customers were back inside the store around 5:30 p.m.

You may contact Becky Vargo at bvargo@grandhaventribune.com.

