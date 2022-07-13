Police: Suspicious letters being sent to residents of Durham

Authorities say they are aware of alleged suspicious letters that have been sent to various neighborhoods in the Durham community.

The letters are generally addresses to “Community Members” and reference an alleged crime and a picture of a person, according to Durham Police. Officials also say the letters may be marked as “returned” mail.

The allegations in the letter were fully investigated by the Strafford County Attorney’s Office (SCAO), according to law enforcement officials, and the SCAO will not be moving forward with a prosecution.

Police are now investigating the sending of these letters.

Anyone who receives a letter or has any information regarding the incident is asked to call Durham Police.

It is unclear what alleged crime the letters refer to.

Suspicious letters being received by residents…. The Durham Police Department is aware of letters being received by... Posted by Durham, New Hampshire, Police Department on Tuesday, July 12, 2022

