Police say suspicious male incident 'unfounded'

Nov. 23—The Moscow Police Department addressed a Monday night incident allegedly involving a suspicious male on Blaine Street that some speculated is connected to the quadruple-homicide case detectives are still investigating.

According to a Moscow news release distributed Tuesday, police responded to a report of suspicious activity just before 5:15 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Blaine Street.

A female told the dispatcher she saw a male in the front passenger seat of her vehicle when she opened the car door. The female, who was with her sister, slammed the door and ran screaming from the car before calling 911.

Neighbors told police they heard the females screaming and came to assist. They checked the area but did not find anyone in the vehicle or outside of it.

A passerby allegedly told the sisters of seeing a male chasing them, but left before speaking with officers.

Police checked the area and contacted a male matching the description. According to police, the male and a friend had just returned from a restaurant and the male approached the sisters to help. The male withdrew and waited to talk with officers when accused of being involved.

Police have determined this incident to be unfounded, meaning it cannot be initially substantiated. However, the incident can be reopened if there is additional information, according to the news release.

"Online reports created immediate speculation that implied there was a link to this incident with the ongoing homicide investigation," the news release said. "We urge residents to remain alert and vigilant. Additionally, we remind the public (& media) that investigative releases of information will be through official channels."

Moscow Report first reported about the incident on its Facebook page, to which the Moscow police responded by saying "there was no crime and the incident was unfounded."

Law enforcement agencies are still investigating the Nov. 13 murders of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at a King Road residence. No suspect has been identified as of Tuesday.

The Moscow police also announced Tuesday evening that detectives received information indicating Goncalves may have had a stalker, but they have not been able to verify or identify a stalker even after pursuing "hundreds of pieces of information," the police said in a statement. It also clarified the specific type of knife used in the killings as a fix-blade knife. That weapon has not been found.

The city has set up a new webpage dedicated to this investigation. It can be found at bit.ly/3EWoR2q.

Also on Tuesday, UI President Scott Green sent out a memo confirming that university faculty have been asked to prepare in-person teaching and remote learning options when students return after the fall break.

Green said during a Sunday news conference that some students are choosing to complete the fall semester remotely until the suspect is in custody. In his memo, he wrote that moving courses online "is not preferred but may be necessary in limited situations."

He stated the university has increased its security force and students can request to be escorted across campus by a security officer any time of day.

"Extra safety precautions are being taken in the residence halls, and Fraternity and Sorority Life chapters are encouraged to review their own facility security protocols with their housing corporation boards," he wrote.

Green also confirmed that a candlelight vigil will be held to honor the victims at 5 p.m. Nov. 30 on the Administration Building lawn.

Idaho State Police spokesman Aaron Snell told the Daily News that even though students have left campus for fall break, it should not affect investigators' ability to contact students if necessary.

"If we need to travel, we will," he said.

Officials will hold another news conference about the quadruple homicide at 1 p.m. today at the UI ICCU arena. The conference will be livestreamed on YouTube at youtu.be/bXEo-AMZbkg.

