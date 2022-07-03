Police: Suspicious man approached teenage boy in Merrimac

Police are investigating a report that a suspicious man approached and solicited a teenage boy in Merrimac.

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Pine and Church streets. The man allegedly asked the teen several times if he wanted any money or a ride, which the boy refused.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s with bleached blond hair, wearing a multi-colored, vertical-striped tank top with stud earrings. He was last seen driving a silver Toyota sedan with New Hampshire plates and black rims, heading north toward New Hampshire, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Merrimac Police Department at 978-346-8321.

