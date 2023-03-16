Police: Suspicious man posing as Uber driver approached several students at Shrewsbury bus stop

Authorities are investigating after a suspicious man allegedly approached multiple children while they were waiting for the school bus Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at the Shrewsbury Commons, according to police, and was reported to the school resource officer.

Shrewsbury Police say an unknown man driving a black sedan told students their parents had called an Uber for them and he was there to take them to school. No students got in the car and the man drove away.

He is described as Hispanic in his late 30′s or 40′s, according to officials.

Police will be increasing their presence in the area and are reminding residents to remain vigilant. They also recommend parents talk to their children about stranger danger.

If anyone has information about the alleged incident, they’re asked to contact Officer Shawn Valliere at 508-841-8435.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW