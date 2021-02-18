Police: Susquehanna County man had more than 8,000 pictures of child pornography

Borys Krawczeniuk, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.

Feb. 17—A Susquehanna County man used computer equipment to collect more than 8,000 pictures of young children engaged in sexual poses and acts, labeling some file folders as "Infant/Toddler" and "S&M/Violence, "state police charged Wednesday.

Authorities discovered Leonard Arsenio Dellilo Jr.'s illegal predilection when he took one of his laptops for service to a Staples store in Vestal, New York, Pennsylvania State Police said.

State police charged Dellilo, 63, with 30 counts of possessing child pornography and one count of criminal use of a laptop to view child pornography.

State police said they learned of Dellilo's crimes in October when Vestal police investigators called to say Staples reported the child pornography on the computer. The computer contained images of "pre-pubescent children with adult male genitalia committing sex acts," according to an arrest affidavit. Vestal police interviewed Dellilo, who told them he had more child pornogrpahy on a storage device in his home at 72 E. Church St. in Susquehanna Depot. Troopers Matthew Jones and Robert McGrath met Vestal investigators Joseph Sherba and Lucas Shaw and Dellilo to search for the device.

Dellilo signed a form consenting to a search of his home, police said. They went inside where Dellilo pointed to multiple laptops and hard drives in his living room.

Sherba asked Dellilo to access the pornography.

"Dellilo immediately began to stall and fumble with his devices. Dellilo then accessed multiple external hard drives and folders, relating it was 'gone' and that he 'didn't know how,' " McGrath wrote in the affidavit. "It was apparent that Dellillo was showing signs of deception and was extremely nervous about PSP becoming involved with this investigation."

The investigators repeatedly told him to stop stalling and produce the pornography.

"It became apparent that Dellilo was tech-savvy, and that he had multiple hidden folder systems/programs in place on his laptops and hard drives," McGrath wrote.

Sherba noticed a folder label TAB resembled one with child pornography on the laptop brought to Staples. After Dellilo opened the folder, Sherba told him to "stand clear" and opened one of the file photos. An image of an 8- to 10-year-old naked girl in a sexual pose appeared, according to the affidavit.

"There ya go, there it is," Dellilo said, according to the affidavit.

On Tuesday, McGrath received a police computer forensics expert's report evaluating the laptops' and hard drives' contents. One hard drive had 6,755 images of "known child sexual abuse material" with 1,982 categorized as "Infant/Toddler" 362 as "S&M/Violence." Another hard drive had 607 of child sexual abuse material with 231 categorized as "Infant/Toddler" and 37 as "S&M/Violence." A laptop had 947 child sexual abuse photos with 261 in the "Infant/Toddler" file and 47 labeled "S&M/Violence."

The laptop's registry file showed the registered owner as "LennyThePirate."

Sherba said his department has not charged Dellilo so far, but its investigation remains ongoing.

Magisterial District Judge Jodi Cordner set Dellilo's bail at $100,000. She ordered him jailed at Susquehanna County Correctional Facility when he could not post bail. Cordner set his preliminary hearing for 10 a.m. Monday.

Contact the writer: bkrawczeniuk@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9147; @BorysBlogTT on Twitter.

