Police: SUV carjacked with child inside

Associated Press

Global efforts to head off a Russian invasion of Ukraine were dealt a serious blow Monday when Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered his military to “maintain peace” in the disputed areas. Doing so is sure to deepen already inflamed tensions between Russia and the West. The White House said President Joe Biden had agreed “in principle” to meeting Putin only if the Kremlin refrains from launching an assault on Ukraine.