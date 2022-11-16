Police SUV had been stolen with other vehicles

Nov. 16—HIGH POINT — An unmarked High Point police car that was stolen last weekend was one of five vehicles from the same place.

The High Point Police Department's Dodge Durango and the four civilian vehicles had been at a car repair shop in the 700 block of S. Main Street when they were taken early Saturday, High Point police told The High Point Enterprise on Tuesday.

The Dodge Durango was found at 1:40 p.m. Saturday on the south side of Winston-Salem, said Lt. C.J. Diamont of the Winston-Salem Police Department. No one had been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon.

Diamont said further information isn't being released because of the ongoing investigation.

The last time that a High Point Police Department car was stolen was December 2018, when a man in handcuffs in the back of a marked police vehicle and was able to shift his cuffs hands under him and to his front, detached the plastic shield separating the from and back parts of the car, climbed into the front seat and drove off. Officers chased him to the Guilford-Alamance County line.

