Police swarm barricade situation in Memphis neighborhood, MPD says

The Memphis Police Department responded to a barricade situation on Friday afternoon.

Police confirmed that a person is barricaded on Heartland Lane near the intersection of Horn Lake Road and Southern Peake Drive. The investigation is ongoing.

The SWAT team also responded to the scene as part of a massive police presence.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. A FOX13 News crew is on the scene.

