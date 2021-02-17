Police swarm Berks apartment building after birthday party guest allegedly pulled gun

Feb. 16—A birthday party guest was arrested for threatening some tenants of a Muhlenberg Township apartment building with a gun, police said Tuesday.

The report of an intoxicated male with a firearm sent officers swarming on the first floor of Oak Forest Apartments, 2241 Hampden Blvd., about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

One of the 9-1-1 callers said he could hear the suspect saying he would "blast the door open," and one of the occupants of that unit told dispatchers the suspect had pulled a gun on him.

According to police:

Officers searched the first floor and didn't find the suspect, so they searched the laundry area in the basement.

When they returned to the first-floor apartment of one of the victims, they heard someone knocking on the glass patio door.

They saw Llervim L. Mezquita, 25, of Reading standing outside with a .45 caliber pistol on the ground next to him.

Police took him into custody. The hammer of the gun was half-cocked with a hollow-point bullet in the chamber. They found the magazine, containing five hollow-point rounds, in his jacket pocket.

Police later learned the gun's owner reported in July to state police in Jonestown that it was stolen along with her purse from Swatara State Park.

Mezquita of the 2000 block of Lorraine Road was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail following arraignment Saturday before District Judge Kyley L. Scott in Reading Central Court.

He was charged with two counts of simple assault, reckless endangerment and making terroristic threats, along with single counts of receiving stolen property and carrying a concealed firearm without a license.

Police continued their account:

One of the 9-1-1 callers said he left his apartment to go to the patio to smoke a cigarette. He said Mezquita was standing on the patio outside the neighboring apartment, where a party was underway.

Mezquita told him not to look at him. The victim said he turned away but Mezquita came at him. Mezquita held a pistol to the back of the victim's head, ordered him to put out the cigarette, then waved the pistol in his face and said a two-word greeting used by the Bloods, a gang.

The victim went inside and said Mezquita continuously banged on the sliding door, shattering it.

Another caller said she and her husband were hosting a birthday party with several guests. Mezquita was invited because he would frequent the store where she works and also was acquainted with a co-worker invited to the same party.

The woman's husband went outside the apartment building with Mezquita to smoke and said Mezquita was showing off gang signs. The victim indicated he was going back inside, but Mezquita objected and pulled out a pistol.

The victim rushed back to his apartment. Mezquita loitered in the hallway, yelling through the door at him. The man barricaded the doorway with a sofa and waited for police.