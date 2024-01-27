Police swarm Beverly Crest mansion occupied by squatters

Los Angeles police officers swarmed a Beverly Crest mansion that squatters have turned into a party house on Friday.

Authorities responded to reports of a hot prowl burglary at the home located on Beverly Grove Place shortly before 3 p.m.

Several suspects had reportedly entered the home, with at least one suspect armed with a knife.

A group of people inside the home were detained and handcuffed. They were seen lined up on an outdoor patio as officers searched the house.

KTLA tried speaking to some of the guests seen walking out of the home and to their vehicles. All of them refused to answer any questions. No suspects were taken into custody and the detainees were later released.

Guests inside a Beverly Crest mansion that squatters have turned into a party house were seen handcuffed after reports of a burglary on Jan. 26, 2024. (KTLA)

Squatters have turned an unoccupied Beverly Crest mansion into a wild party house, disrupting neighbors while telling police they have a legitimate lease on the property. (KTLA)

Police swarm a Beverly Crest mansion that squatters have turned into a party house after reports of a burglary on Jan. 26, 2024. (KTLA)

A man who identified himself as “Mr. Gucci” was seen closing the home’s front gates on Jan. 26, 2024. (KTLA)

Police swarm a Beverly Crest mansion that squatters have turned into a party house after reports of a burglary on Jan. 26, 2024. (KTLA)

Police swarm a Beverly Crest mansion that squatters have turned into a party house after reports of a burglary on Jan. 26, 2024. (KTLA)

Guests inside a Beverly Crest mansion that squatters have turned into a party house were seen handcuffed after reports of a burglary on Jan. 26, 2024. (KTLA)

Police swarm a Beverly Crest mansion that squatters have turned into a party house after reports of a burglary on Jan. 26, 2024. (KTLA)

Parties at the unoccupied home began in October 2023 when the squatters would host rowdy nightly gatherings and even charge $75 admission to partygoers.

Suspects arrested for over $300,000 worth of stolen goods in Southern California

Authorities have failed to shut down the parties as the squatters claimed they had a legitimate lease on the property. Neighbors said the disruptive gatherings have not only kept them up all night but have left them fearing for their safety.

The 5,875-square-foot mansion is located in a neighborhood that is home to several high-profile celebrities including Lebron James, John Legend, Seth McFarlane and more. Jeff Bezos, Steve Wynn and Ron Burkle all live within half a mile of the property.

On Friday, KTLA spoke to a man seen closing the property’s front gates who identified himself as “Mr. Gucci.”

When asked about the disruptive parties, the man answered, “I’ve been away for a while, but now that I’ve come back, there will be no more parties. My lawyer told me not to comment. I apologize, but I just wish that you guys would leave these people alone.”

Squatters have turned an unoccupied Beverly Crest mansion into a wild party house, disrupting neighbors while telling police they have a legitimate lease on the property. (KTLA)

Hundreds of partygoers seen attending nightly parties at a Beverly Crest mansion taken over by squatters.

Hundreds of partygoers seen attending nightly parties at a Beverly Crest mansion taken over by squatters.

A man who identified himself as “Mr. Gucci” was seen closing the home’s front gates on Jan. 26, 2024. (KTLA)

Squatters have turned an unoccupied Beverly Crest mansion into a wild party house, disrupting neighbors while telling police they have a legitimate lease on the property. (KTLA)

Squatters have turned an unoccupied Beverly Crest mansion into a wild party house, disrupting neighbors while telling police they have a legitimate lease on the property. (KTLA)

Squatters have turned an unoccupied Beverly Crest mansion into a wild party house, disrupting neighbors while telling police they have a legitimate lease on the property. (KTLA)

Squatters have turned an unoccupied Beverly Crest mansion into a wild party house, disrupting neighbors while telling police they have a legitimate lease on the property. (KTLA)

A Beverly Crest mansion taken over by squatters is surrounded by high-profile celebrity neighbors. (KTLA)

Squatters have turned an unoccupied Beverly Crest mansion into a wild party house, disrupting neighbors while telling police they have a legitimate lease on the property. (KTLA)

Squatters have turned an unoccupied Beverly Crest mansion into a wild party house, disrupting neighbors while telling police they have a legitimate lease on the property. (KTLA)

Squatters have turned an unoccupied Beverly Crest mansion into a wild party house, disrupting neighbors while telling police they have a legitimate lease on the property. (KTLA)

A Beverly Crest mansion taken over by squatters is surrounded by high-profile celebrity neighbors. (KTLA)

The home was last owned by Dr. Munir Uwaydah, a doctor who fled the U.S. in 2013 amid an investigation into his girlfriend’s murder, the Daily Mail reports. Uwaydah was also accused of allegedly defrauding Medicare out of millions of dollars.

The home was eventually repossessed by Uwaydah’s mortgage lender and is now listed on the market for $4.59 million. The listing broker, John Woodward IV, was hired by the court to sell the home so the profits could help pay back the stolen funds to Medicare.

Woodward said authorities have not been able to remove the squatters since they presented a lease agreement which he claimed was fake. He was also told by police that squatters had rights.

Neighbors said the police are often called to the home and arrests for assault, fires and more have been made. Vehicles belonging to partygoers would completely block the surrounding streets and detritus would be strewn throughout the neighborhood.

Video captures suspected DUI driver slamming into school playground in Downey

The property’s mortgage lender, who did not wish to be identified, said he is upset over the lack of criminal procedure.

“If somebody moves into your house while you’re gone and changes the locks,” he said angrily. “This is our city. We need change.”

“This property is not for lease, it’s for sale,” said Woodward, the listing broker. “They are there illegally. I think the D.A. should cut the utilities off and bring this neighborhood back some peace and quiet.”

At least one neighbor has reportedly hired a private investigator to look into the people living in the mansion.

“I’m just waiting for the court to make a decision, or somebody, to evict the tenants so I can get my listing back and sell the property,” Woodward said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.