LATEST UPDATES: Police swarm Kennywood Park after reports of shots fired inside park

Police and EMS swarmed Kennywood Park in West Mifflin late Saturday night after reports of shots fired inside the park, according to law enforcement sources.

A “mass casualty incident” was declared, which brought EMS resources from across Allegheny and Westmoreland counties to the park.

At this point, it’s unclear if anybody was shot.

Allegheny County Police Superintendent Chris Kearns told Channel 11 that Allegheny County Police were requested and were beginning their investigation.

Pittsburgh Police also said they are assisting with the Kennywood Park incident.

Kennywood Park released the following statement early Sunday morning:

“The park is closed for the night and all guests have exited. We are aware of a situation that occurred this evening and are working with local law enforcement. The safety of our guests and Team Members are our top priority. Members of the park’s security, Allegheny County, and West Mifflin police departments were already on site and immediately responded.”

Channel 11 News Anchor Susan Koeppen was on the scene picking her son up from the park when shots ran out.

Susan was waiting in the parking lot when she heard two gunshots. She said a nearby father told his children to run at that point.

I took this pictures moments after hearing gunshots at Kennywood. I heard pop pop and called my son and told him to run. pic.twitter.com/OoowiS3wbL — susan koeppen (@susankoeppen) September 25, 2022

Susan called her son who caught up to her and rushed into her vehicle. She said several kids who she had never met before also jumped into her car, just to seek shelter.

#kennywood Two shots were fired as park was getting ready to close and lots of families were in parking lot for pick up. Witnesses said they ran, some hopped fences to escape and left their belongings behind. pic.twitter.com/un0ZvfIUvK — susan koeppen (@susankoeppen) September 25, 2022

Susan and her son observed people jumping over fences in an attempt to quickly escape the park.

They also saw a man running with a wagon with two small children in tow, trying to get them out of the park.

Susan’s son told her that he saw people rushing towards the area of the Steel Phantom with a stretcher.

#kennywood Pittsburgh Police responding to Kennywood. One of many departments called to the scene after shots fired. pic.twitter.com/qfdkHr2s5J — susan koeppen (@susankoeppen) September 25, 2022

We have crews on at the park working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

