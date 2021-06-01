Suspect arrested after police swarm a Miramar neighborhood where shots were fired

Authorities arrested a suspect after police swarmed a Miramar neighborhood early Tuesday responding to shots fired in the area.

Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues told the Miami Herald around 8:30 a.m. that officers were in the Sherman Circle neighborhood, south of Pembroke Road, investigating the gunfire. The neighborhood has a tennis court and is near a shopping center that has a Sam’s Club and a Walmart Supercenter.

“Please avoid the Sherman Circle area due to an active ongoing investigation. More information to follow,” Miramar police posted on Twitter at 9:37 a.m.

Another police spokeswoman told the Miami Herald around 10:30 a.m. that officers had not found anyone who was injured.

No other details were immediately available.

This bulletin will be updated.