Police swarm Perimeter Mall after reports of man with a gun at Macy’s store

Holiday shoppers got a scare Saturday when a man was reported to have a gun at Perimeter Mall and the mall was swarmed by police.

Dunwoody police said they responded to reports of an armed person in or near the Macy’s store before noon. Police spoke to several witnesses who said they saw the armed man.

Police got one report that shots were fired, but multiple other shoppers said that the man never fired the gun.

There is no danger to the public at Perimeter Mall. No one is shot and we cannot confirm any shots were fired.#dunwoody #NewsUpdate — Dunwoody Police (@DunwoodyPolice) December 3, 2022

Rumors swirled online that there was an active shooter at the mall and people inside reported that stores were locking them inside.

“At this time no one is shot and it appears the male is no longer on scene,” police said. “Officers are checking Macy’s to ensure the subject is no longer there.”

It’s unclear if police have identified the suspect or if he is facing any charges.

Multiple officers are still at the scene working to clear the mall.