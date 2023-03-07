Police, SWAT called to Dayton neighborhood
Dayton Police and SWAT have been called out to a Dayton neighborhood.
According to Dayton Police & Fire, police are currently out in the 1900 block of Wesleyan Road.
“Please stay out of the area including surrounding streets until the the area is clear,” officials said in a social media post.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records, police and SWAT were called out on a wellness check.
We have a crew on the way to the scene and are actively making calls to learn more. We’ll update this story as we gather more information.