Police, SWAT investigate barricaded man in southwest Atlanta
Atlanta police are investigating a man who is barricaded inside a car.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police told Channel 2 Action News that a possibly armed gunman has barricaded himself inside of a car on Metropolitan Parkway.
SWAT is assisting officers in the situation.
Police have not said what led to this incident.
TRENDING STORIES:
Woman escapes Cobb County courthouse, hides in storm drain, police say
‘Roaches, rats, bed bugs:’ South Fulton residents speak out on living conditions
The man’s identity has not been released.
The road has been blocked off as police investigate.
We have a crew at the scene that will be gathering information as it becomes available.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: