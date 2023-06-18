Police, SWAT investigate homicide in Gwinnett County, officials say

Gwinnett County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that officers, and members of SWAT, are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday.

Police said the homicide happened in Grayson.

A caller told Channel 2 Action News that there was a large police presence near Roseberry Lane.

Investigator Christian D’Allaird said one person was dead and the suspect is still inside the home refusing to exit.

Police are investigating the crime as a domestic violence incident.

Gwinnett County Police SWAT Team and homicide investigators are handling the case.

D’Allaird said this is an isolated incident and is unrelated to another homicide today on Brook Lea Cove in Lawrenceville.

No other details are available at this time.

