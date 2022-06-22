Lubbock police SWAT team members and negotiators responded to a suicidal subject in the 8400 block of Avenue V, where police were able to take the subject into custody.

Police said the call came in around 5:41 p.m. Tuesday night.

Out of precaution, the 8400 block was Avenue V was evacuated, according to police, who had urged people to avoid the area.

It was unclear what prompted the situation. The suspect was taken into police custody around 9 p.m. The person was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated, police said.

Police said there were no injuries during the incident.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police SWAT, negotiators respond to suicidal subject in south Lubbock