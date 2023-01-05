Police: SWAT officer kills man in Hermitage

Metro Police investigate an officer involved shooting along Summit Run Place Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

Metro Nashville police are on the scene of a shooting in Hermitage where a SWAT officer killed a man.

A police spokesperson said the shooting occurred on Summit Run Place, a small residential road. No officers were injured.

In a tweet, MNPD said officers were at the home to serve the warrants against the man after his wife and stepdaughter were forced to flee the home this morning.

The Metro Nashville Community Oversight Board, tasked with reviewing complaints and use of force incidents by police, tweeted that its members would arrive on the scene.

Officers are on the scene of a fatal police shooting at a home on Summit Run Place in Hermitage. A SWAT officer fired on an armed 54 year old man who was wanted on agg assault & agg kidnapping warrants involving his wife & stepdaughter. They fled the home this morning. pic.twitter.com/xAbbmA3mhi — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 5, 2023

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

