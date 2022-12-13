Police and SWAT respond to an armed man barricaded inside a Bradenton home, officials say

Bradenton Police Department and a SWAT teams are investigating a domestic situation with an armed man Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a residential area at the 1100 block of 20 street E. for a barricading incident, where a child and an armed 31-year-old man are inside a home, officials said in a tweet.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area.

BPD and SWAT on scene of barricaded subject in 1100 block of 20th St E. Armed male, 31. Original call was for a domestic situation. At this time, a child is in the home with the subject. Media may stage at 10th Ave E and 20th St E. pic.twitter.com/TYIFMnF5hh — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) December 13, 2022

