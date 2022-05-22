Police, SWAT responding to incident in Pittsburgh’s Hill District

Pittsburgh Police have announced a SWAT situation in the Hill District.

A Pittsburgh Public information officer told Channel 11 that the situation began after a pizza delivery driver was robbed. They believe the suspect is in a residence at the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue and Memory Lane.

Dispatchers received a call for the scene at approximately 6:18 p.m.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Channel 11 is on the scene.

Stay with us for more on this breaking news.

